Legislators rush to close deals on spending, tax cuts, crime

By MORGAN LEE and CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democrat-led Legislature is forging ahead toward final votes on a record-setting state budget increase, election-year tax cuts and a suite of crime-fighting initiatives, during the final hours of a 30-day legislative session. A six-member negotiating committee of House and Senate legislators put final touches on a plan to increase general fund spending by more than $1 billion. The budget would boost salaries by at least 7% across public schools and state government, with other major new investments in K-12 education, Medicaid health care for the poor, public safety initiatives and grants and loans to support private industry.