New Mexico governor lifts state’s indoor mask mandate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has lifted the state’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces. She made the surprise announcement at a news conference that followed the end of the 30-day legislative session. She cited reduced COVID-19 risk and pulled off her mask. Until now, New Mexico and Hawaii were the only states that had yet to set a date for lifting their mandates. Washington’s governor was expected to make an announcement later Thursday. While cases in New Mexico have been declining, state health officials said masks will still be required in hospitals and other congregate care settings such as nursing homes.