Las Cruces cancels results of bidding for pandemic aid funds

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — City officials in Las Cruces have canceled results of a process that solicited bids from organizations seeking federal pandemic aid, after an audit found procurement code violations and inconsistent project eligibility practices. The Las Cruces Sun News reports that a Feb. 17 email to bidders said the selection process had been canceled in the “best interest of the city.” But the newspaper says the City Council still can act Tuesday to approve funding to nine recommended projects chosen from among 21 bidders. The newspaper says a city Internal Audit Office report in January found multiple procurement violations and little documentation from panel members since bidding began in September.