Albuquerque balloon fiesta seeks waiver of FAA tracking rule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Organizers of Albuquerque’s international balloon fiesta are seeking a waiver from federal aviation officials, saying a requirement that aircraft have specific tracking technology could affect the annual event. The Federal Aviation Administration rule affects most of the airspace above New Mexico’s largest city. The agency granted a waiver for last year’s fiesta, and event officials tell the Albuquerque Journal they are seeking a similar exemption for this year’s 50th anniversary celebration. Balloonists say the rule remains a problem as it prevents passengers from getting expansive views from higher flights and bars pilots from more scenic locations such as the Rio Grande.