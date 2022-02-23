Several students injured in school bus crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in southwest Albuquerque say several students have been taken to a hospital after a school bus rolled over following a crash with a sports car. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The driver of the sports car also was taken to the hospital after Wednesday afternoon’s crash. KOB-TV posted a photo on its website showing the bus tipped over on its left side on a street near some houses. Albuquerque Public Schools officials say the bus was carrying students from George I. Sánchez Collaborative Community School. Police didn’t immediately say how many students were injured or what led to the crash.