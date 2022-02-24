Police: Car driver charged in Albuquerque school bus crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say one of two car drivers believed to have been racing on Albuquerque streets has been charged in connection with a school bus rollover crash in which three students were seriously injured. Police said 49-year-old Mario Perez faces two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle. The crash occurred Wednesday just hours after police announced a new traffic enforcement program targeting speeding and street racing. Police said Perez was also injured in the crash that he”’ be jailed after he’s released from the hospital. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Perez who might comment on his behalf. Police are seeking information on the second car driver.