State police: Hobbs officer, suspect injured in shooting
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in southeastern New Mexico resulted in a Hobbs Police Department officer and a suspect both being injured and taken to a hospital. No identities or conditions were released and the New Mexico State Police said in a statement released late Wednesday that no additional information was immediately available on circumstances of the incident. Hobbs is 261 miles (419 kilometers) southeast of Albuquerque.