Albuquerque police investigate deadly shooting near school

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager was shot and killed across the street from an Albuquerque school, and they have information about a possible suspect. Police said Friday morning’s shooting appeared to have stemmed from an altercation between the West Mesa High School student and another person believed to be a juvenile. City and school officials said the gun was not brought onto campus but that more needs to be done to ensure that children don’t have access to guns. District Attorney Raúl Torrez was among those who pushed for tougher gun laws during the recent legislative session. He said possession of a firearm by a minor should be a felony.