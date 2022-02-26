Police: Suspect fatally shot after driving wrong way on I-25

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — Law enforcement officers shot and killed a crime suspect whose pickup crashed after being driven the wrong way on Interstate 25 while being pursued in Valencia County south of metro Albuquerque. The New Mexico State Police said Saturday that two Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies and a NMSP officer fired at the man Friday night after he was given “numerous commands to exit the vehicle and surrender peacefully,” An NMSP statement did not elaborate on circumstances immediately before the gunfire. The man’s identity was not released but the statement said he was was wanted in an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a household member.