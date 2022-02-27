1 dead, several injured after shootout near Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and several others injured after a shootout near a southwest Albuquerque park. City police say officers police responded to reports of multiple people shot near Westgate Community Park on Saturday night. They say there was an exchange of gunfire between an unknown number of people. Police say one person was found dead at the scene and others were injured. The exact number of injured people remains unclear. Police say homicide detectives have started an investigation into the shooting.