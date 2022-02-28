New Mexico Supreme Court to consider stream access case

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case over whether the public has a right to fish or float on streams and other waterways that flow through private property. While the debate over stream access has been ongoing across the West for years, the New Mexico court could provide more clarity once it rules on a pending petition filed by a coalition of anglers, rafters and conservationists. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection, has been careful to walk the line on the stream access issue. Some critics say that’s because of political campaign contributions by wealthy landowners.