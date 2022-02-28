Rape victim sues city of Albuquerque over rape kit backlog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A rape survivor is suing the city of Albuquerque over its backlog of untested rape kits, alleging a nearly decade-long delay allowed her rapist to freely attack other women. The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday that the victim is asking for unspecified damages in the lawsuit. In the suit, the victim says Albuquerque police discriminated against women and girls by treating violent rapes as a low priority. When asked to comment, a police spokeswoman pointed to Mayor Tim Keller signing an executive order in 2018 to clear the backlog. The victim gave a rape kit in 2010. Her kit was not tested until 2018.