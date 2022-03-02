New Mexico officer dies in chase of suspected kidnapper

By CEDAR ATTANASIO and WALTER BERRY

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Santa Fe are looking for a suspected kidnapper they say led their officers on a chase ending in a fatal car crash on a major highway. Police say an officer and an uninvolved motorist were killed when the kidnapping suspect drove into oncoming traffic. A woman allegedly kidnapped is now in the hospital, while the man police say was armed with a knife escaped from the carnage on the road. Police were still looking for him late Wednesday afternoon. Police are telling residents near the crash to stay in their homes, and businesses near the Interstate 25 crash have been closed since it took place around noon.