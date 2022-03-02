Santa Fe police officer dies in chase of suspected kidnapper

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Santa Fe police officer has died in a car crash while chasing a suspect who allegedly kidnapped a woman. Police say the suspect survived the multi car crash Wednesday on Interstate 25 and several law enforcement agencies are searching for the man. The name of the officer who died was being withheld until his relatives could be notified. Police say a kidnapping was reported about 11 a.m. at an apartment complex where a man armed with a knife allegedly stole a vehicle occupied by a woman. Officers unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver got onto I-25. Police say a crash involving at least four vehicles occurred and a Santa Fe police officer and an uninvolved motorist died.