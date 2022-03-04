Skip to Content
New Mexico Governor signs free college bill

<i>Morgan Lee/AP</i><br/>New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs up to be a volunteer substitute teacher amid staffing shortage. Grisham here speaks at a news conference in Santa Fe
By CEDAR ATTANASIO
Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is signing legislation that will make college even cheaper for more state residents. The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act will cover the cost of tuition and fees. Unlike the existing Lottery Scholarship, it can be used by state residents who haven’t been to school for a while or need to pursue a degree or certificate part-time. Lujan Grisham signed the bill at Western New Mexico University in Silver City. Funding for the measure comes from record-high state revenues, as well as one-time federal pandemic relief money. The new scholarship doesn’t have a permanent funding source.

New Mexico has a website that explains who qualifies for free tuition:

hed.state.nm.us/free-college-for-new-mexico

