New Mexico Democrats pick top contenders for June 7 primary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Democrats are deciding which candidates to put at the top of their primary election ballot as the party strives to retain control of every statewide office and challenge a Republican incumbent in Congress. Convention-related events began Friday in Roswell and extend into the weekend, when party delegates begin balloting to endorse their favorite contenders. Competitive Democratic primary contests include races for state treasurer, state auditor and Congress in the 2nd District. Unopposed Democrats seeking reelection include Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and State Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard.