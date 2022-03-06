Skip to Content
New Mexico Democrats hold pre-primary nominating convention

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic Party of New Mexico traveled to Republican-rich Roswell for a pre-primary nominating convention. Officials introduced the party’s slate of candidates for the June 7 primary election, an unofficial launch of the campaign season for contested nominations to serve as attorney general and other offices. Absentee balloting and in-person voting at county clerks’ offices begin May 10. At Saturday’s nominating convention, party leaders and candidates called for unity and a push to turn out voters in what looks like a challenging November election.  In contrast to the Republican Party’s recent convention, the Democratic delegates will cast their ballots entirely online or through telephone voting. 

