New Mexico Democrats hold pre-primary nominating convention

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic Party of New Mexico traveled to Republican-rich Roswell for a pre-primary nominating convention. Officials introduced the party’s slate of candidates for the June 7 primary election, an unofficial launch of the campaign season for contested nominations to serve as attorney general and other offices. Absentee balloting and in-person voting at county clerks’ offices begin May 10. At Saturday’s nominating convention, party leaders and candidates called for unity and a push to turn out voters in what looks like a challenging November election. In contrast to the Republican Party’s recent convention, the Democratic delegates will cast their ballots entirely online or through telephone voting.