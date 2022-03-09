Man extradited from Mexico to face trial in Roswell killing

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A man sought in the 2020 strangulation killing of a New Mexico woman has been extradited to the United States after being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors say 34-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira will stand trial in Roswell in the killing of Isela Sanchez, the 27-year-old mother of his young son. An Amber Alert was issued for the son, Osiel Ernesto Rico, when the father fled to Mexico, but officials announced last year that the boy had been found safe. Rico-Ruvira is represented by the state public defender’s office. An office spokesperson did not immediate respond to a request for comment on behalf of Rico-Ruvira.