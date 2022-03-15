Police identify man suspected of shooting 3 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man suspected of shooting three people in the same northeast Albuquerque neighborhood where he lived before he was shot and killed by police officers. They say 52-year-old John Dawson Hunter is believed to have fatally shot 31-year-old Alicia Hall as she was driving her vehicle Monday afternoon in the Foothills area. Police say Hunter also is suspected of shooting and wounding a man and a female teenager. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say Hunter was later killed after an altercation with officers. Investigators believe Hunter was suffering some sort of mental crisis when he started shooting randomly at people in the area of his home.