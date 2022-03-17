NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

By CEDAR ATTANSIO, JILL BLEED and ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The investigation into this week’s fiery head-on crash in West Texas now focuses on the revelation that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van, killing nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach. The unidentified young teen and a man traveling in the truck also died. National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg on Thursday revealed the truck was driven by the child. He said the truck’s left front tire also blew out before impact. Area residents say it was unsafe for a child to drive on the road.