Albuquerque: 2 stabbed, 3rd slashed on train; man arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say officers on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly stabbed or slashed two other passengers and a security guard on a commuter rail train. A police statement said two people stabbed were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the person in critical condition was the security guard or the passenger who was stabbed. Police said another passenger was slashed on a shoulder and went with family to seek medical attention. The police said officers arrested a suspected attacker a short time later. No identities were released, and no additional information was immediately available.