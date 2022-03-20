Albuquerque police fatally shoot a man after an altercation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque say officers have fatally shot a man after an altercation. They say officers responded to the scene around 5 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls about a man walking around with a gun and allegedly pointing the weapon at people and cars. Police Chief Harold Medina says officers tried to talk to the man but there was an altercation that escalated. The name and age of the man who died wasn’t immediately released by police.