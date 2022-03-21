3 inmates who stole transport van in New Mexico are captured

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say three inmates who stole a McKinley County Sheriff’s Office transport van have been captured. Police say the inmates were being transported Monday by a sheriff’s deputy who apparently had a medical episode and had to stop the van. They say the three prisoners _ two men and a woman _ were able to gain control of the van and fled the area. Police located the van near Tohajiilee on Interstate 40. After a lengthy pursuit, police successfully deployed tire deflation devices on the van east of Grants and the three inmates were taken into custody without further incident. Police officials didn’t immediately say if the inmates would be facing additional charges after the brief escape.