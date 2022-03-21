Political lobbyists denounce harassment by state senator

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An open letter signed by 10 political lobbyists and advocates has called for a Democratic state senator to resign or be removed based on new allegations of groping, sexist comments, and yelling and cursing at women at the Statehouse or over drinks nearby. Monday’s letter urges leading Democratic and Republican state senators to move forward with an investigation against state Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto related to earlier allegations of sexual harassment. Ivey-Soto says he will participate in the Legislature’s procedures for resolving complaints of harassment and misconduct. But he declined to comment on the allegations.