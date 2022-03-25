Albuquerque Police: Man barricaded in former lawmaker’s home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say they’re trying to arrest a mentally disturbed man barricaded in the home of a former lawmaker. Albuquerque Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says former state legislator Sheryl Williams Stapleton called a city mental health service Friday morning to get help for a male relative. Gallegos says police are involved because the man had a warrant out for his arrest on an unspecified felony charge. When police went to arrest him, he barricaded himself inside. Gallegos says Williams Stapleton left the house safely. Williams Stapleton was a powerful Democratic representative but resigned last year to defend herself against corruption charges stemming from work as an Albuquerque Public Schools administrator.