Chaves County deputies involved in fatal shooting at dairy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a disorderly conduct call at a dairy in Chaves County ended with a man fatally shot. KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports Sheriff Mike Herrington issued a video statement regarding the Sunday night shooting. Herrington confirmed two deputies were involved. The deputies tried to detain a suspect by first using tasers on him several times. He was then shot and killed. Authorities have not released any further details. Investigators from Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, Roswell Police and New Mexico State Police are all looking at the shooting.