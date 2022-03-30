New Mexico regulators to review coal plant financing dispute

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It will be up to New Mexico regulators to settle a feud over financing and customer electricity rates stemming from the upcoming closure of one of the last remaining coal-fired power plants in the southwestern U.S. The state Public Regulation Commission voted Wednesday to clear the way for its hearing examiners to review the case and make a recommendation. Consumer advocates say anticipated savings should be passed on to customers when the San Juan Generating Station closes this fall. Public Service Co. of New Mexico has proposed crediting customers when rates are reconsidered next year as part of a lengthy process before the commission.