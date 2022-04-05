New Mexico Democrats seek tax rebates ahead of election

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are pushing for one-time payments to New Mexico residents of $500 per individual or $1,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. Details of the aid package were published Tuesday at the outset of a special legislative session. It would distribute nearly $700 million to adult residents of all income levels. Republicans in the legislative minority warned that rebates would only stoke inflation further. And they criticized the timing of rebates in the runup to the November election as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham seeks a second term. The bill cleared its first legislative hurdle with the endorsement of a House budget committee.