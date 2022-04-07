Albuquerque police officers fatally shoot carjacking suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say officers fatally shot a carjacking suspect who had fired at least one shot at officers. Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said no officers were injured in the incident that occurred Wednesday evening after police spotted and followed a vehicle stolen from a man. Gallegos said multiple officers returned fire when the suspect shot at police after getting out of the car and running down a path while being pursued by officers. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on leave pending an investigation.