Juvenile is accused of fatal shooting at an Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a southwest Albuquerque park two months ago. Police say the teen is facing a murder charge in the Feb. 26 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Vincent Phuc Loc Le at Westgate Community Park. The suspect was taken into custody Friday and booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center. The boy’s name isn’t being released by The Associated Press because he’s a juvenile. Police say the teen is accused of setting up a fight with another person at the park following a high school basketball game. As a vehicle with four people inside approached the park, police say the teen allegedly fired 17 shots _ killing Le and injuring three other people inside the car.