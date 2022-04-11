Congress seeks input on election reform in New Mexico

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top elections regulator and voting rights advocates have described efforts to combat disinformation and intimidation at the polls and ensure voting access minority groups. Democrats on a congressional subcommittee gathered the testimony Monday to inform their work on election initiatives. The field hearing led by Democratic U.S. Rep G. K. Butterfield of North Carolina highlighted New Mexico as a leader in efforts to expand voter access and as a counterpoint to a wave of restrictive new voting laws in Republican-led states. New Mexico Congresswomen Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury called for changes to Senate filibuster rules that have been instrumental in blocking voting rights legislation.