New Mexico senator sues fellow senator over retaliatory acts

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state Sen. Jacob Candelaria is suing fellow Sen. Mimi Stewart, accusing her of retaliation over his criticism of her leadership. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Candelaria, an independent, believes stem Stewart, a Democrat, used her authority as president pro tem of the Senate to move his Capitol office and change his seat on the Senate floor. The 35-year-old Candelaria says he is suing out of principle because “any form of reprisal is unlawful.” A spokesman for Senate Democrats said Stewart, 75, would not comment on the lawsuit. Candelaria has publicly slammed Stewart for not being open about an investigation of a state administrator accused of making racist remarks.