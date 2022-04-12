New Mexico challenges effort to post election rolls online

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico election regulators are resisting efforts by a conservative-backed foundation to post statewide voter registration information on a public website where it can be searched by names or addresses to view people’s party affiliations and past participation in elections. The Voter Reference Foundation hopes to add registered New Mexico voters to its website database that has expanded to include voter rolls from at least 20 states. New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said in an interview that the foundation’s efforts violate state law in New Mexico restricting the use of voter registration data and is worried about that voters will be intimidated.