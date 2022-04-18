Santa Fe’s transparency regulations withstand final appeal

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to Santa Fe campaign disclosure requirements stemming from a failed city ballot initiative in 2017 to tax sugary beverages. The Supreme Court decision Monday upholds the rejection of a lawsuit from the Rio Grande Foundation that sought to shield future financial contributions from public disclosure, in defiance of requirements enacted by the city of Santa Fe. The dispute stems from a failed city ballot initiative in 2017 to tax sugary beverages and shore up preschool funding. The initiative was marked by millions of dollars in campaign spending.