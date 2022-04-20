Oklahoma marijuana legalization questions heading to ballot

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled that plans to fully legalize marijuana can proceed to the signature-gathering stage. The high court’s ruling late Tuesday paves the way for two more cannabis plans seeking voter approval. It comes amid a marijuana boom in the Sooner State after voters in 2018 approved the most liberal medical marijuana program in the U.S. Nearly 10% of Oklahoma’s 4 million residents have qualified for a medical-use card, by far the highest percentage in the country. Supporters of the two separate proposals still need to gather enough signatures to put the plans on the ballot for voters.