Sen. Luján ‘90%’ recovered from stroke, visits high school

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE N.M. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján says he’s 90% recovered from a stroke in January. His hospitalization threatened to derail Democratic control of Congress. The party barely holds power in the evenly divided Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris often casts the tie-breaking vote. Touring Santa Fe High School on Thursday, Luján spoke with students about mental health challenges they face in the wake of the pandemic. Luján is confident about his physical health. He says he’s done farm work and a long Easter pilgrimage in recent weeks. He said voters, not his health scare, will decide when he might retire. Luján’s next election is in 2026.