Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The sheriff investigating the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin described complacency, disorganization and neglected safety measures on the New Mexico set of the low-budget movie “Rust.” The vast trove of newly released law enforcement files include lapel camera video of the mortally wounded Hutchins slipping in and out of consciousness as an evacuation helicopter arrives on the set of the Western movie set for “Rust.” Witness interrogations, email threads, text conversations, inventories of ammunition and hundreds of photographs round out the collection of evidence.