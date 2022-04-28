Agency: Man fatally shot by officer was homicide suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot by a New Mexico State Police officer during an April 16 encounter along Interstate 40 was a North Carolina resident sought in a homicide in that state. A New Mexico State Police statement released Thursday said the shooting occurred near Prewitt during a struggle after the officer was dispatched to check on the welfare of a man seen slumped over a car’s steering wheel. The statement said 26-year-old Oliver Ashley Toledo Saldivar got out of the car and charged and tackled the officer, who then shot Saldivar. He was pronounced dead at the scene.