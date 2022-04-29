New Mexico legislator to pay $250 fine in ethics settlement

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state representative has agreed to pay a $250 fine under a settlement with the State Ethics Commission stemming from a drunken driving arrest. The commission said Albuquerque Democrat Georgene Louis violated the state Governmental Conduct Act by seeking favorable treatment from police during her Feb. 13 arrest in Santa Fe by mentioning that she is a legislator. Under the settlement, the commission agreed not to seek a civil enforcement action against Louis, accusing her of violating the act. Louis has apologized for her “lapse in judgment” and announced she won’t run for reelection this year. She has pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated DWI,.