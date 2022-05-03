Residents wary as fire burns near northeast New Mexico town

By CEDAR ATTANASIO and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of the small northeast New Mexico town of Las Vegas have been watching aircraft disappear into a giant plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatens more destruction. Officials on Tuesday predicted winds will return this weekend to whip again through the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Also Tuesday, New Mexico’s Democratic governor said she’s seeking a federal disaster declaration for the largest blaze burning in the U.S. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said 15,500 homes are evacuated while the blaze burns near towns dotting mountainsides, towering ponderosa pine forests and meadows. She said the number of homes destroyed likely will increase.