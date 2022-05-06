Unprecedented gusts expected to fan wildfires in New Mexico

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday and over the next several days as the largest fire currently burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. The blaze already has left many families homeless and thousands of residents have evacuated rural areas of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Forecasters are warning that gusts over the weekend could top 50 to 60 mph. Firefighters in preparation have spent days building fire lines and aircraft have dropped fire retardant in strategic spots in an effort to keep flames from reaching the small northeastern city of Las Vegas and villages on the fire’s other fronts.