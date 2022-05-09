Shooting death of Santa Fe officer’s son under AG review

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Almost six months after a Santa Fe police officer’s 2-year-old son was accidentally shot and killed in his home, state prosecutors are conducting an investigation into possible charges. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Sunday the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office confirmed they’re in the process of an independent review. When asked if the involvement of a police officer was affecting the pace, a spokeswoman for the attorney general said they are just following the process. Last December, officer Jonathan Harmon’s 4-year-old son found an off-duty handgun in their Rio Ranch home and accidentally discharged it. Harmon remains on administrative duty. Sandoval County prosecutors requested the attorney general’s office assistance in March.