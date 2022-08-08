Skip to Content
Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021

PHOENIX (AP) — A Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019 with her remains found two years later on a different reservation, according to authorities.

Federal prosecutors said 30-year-old Tre C. James was taken into custody last week on suspicion of first-degree murder and multiple counts of domestic violence.

It was unclear Monday if James has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors said James is accused of fatally shooting Jamie Yazzie of Pinon who was last seen within the boundaries of the Navajo Nation and reported missing in the summer of 2019.

Yazzie’s remains were found in November 2021 on the Hopi reservation in northern Arizona.

James’ next scheduled court appearance is Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Flagstaff.

