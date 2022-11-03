Skip to Content
AP New Mexico
By
New
Published 3:01 PM

City of Portales without water after leak found in main line

MGN

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — The city of Portales will be without water until a leak in the 24-inch main water line can be repaired, authorities said Thursday.

City crews found the leak overnight and were working to fix the problem, but officials said there was no immediate timetable for the repairs to be completed.

Portales officials said city offices and schools were closed Thursday along with Eastern New Mexico University.

Authorities said non-potable water was available at the Portales Fire Department Station 1.

They say people will need to bring their own container to fill up and each household was limited to five gallons.

Article Topic Follows: AP New Mexico

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content