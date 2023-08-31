Skip to Content
AP New Mexico

3 people killed in shooting in southeast Albuquerque, police say

By
Published 10:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three people were fatally shot early Thursday in southeast Albuquerque, authorities said.

Albuquerque police officers were called to the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Chase Jewell said. Two people were dead at the scene while a third died after being taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately release the victims’ names or any information about possible suspects. The department’s homicide unit was taking over the investigation into the fatal shootings, Jewell said.

Article Topic Follows: AP New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content