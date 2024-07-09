Skip to Content
AP New Mexico

Jury seated in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial, with opening statements to begin Wednesday

By
Updated
today at 6:09 PM
Published 4:48 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Jury seated in Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial, with opening statements to begin Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: AP New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content