Nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022: la lista completa por categorías

(CNN Español) –– La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes los nominados a la edición 94 de los premios Oscar.

La transmisión comenzó poco después de las 8:18 a.m. hora de Miami, y se puede seguir en las cuentas de redes sociales principales de la Academia: Twitter, YouTube y Facebook.

Esta es la lista de nominados:

Mejor película

-Belfast

-Coda

-Don’t Look Up

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-Nightmare Alley

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor director

-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Mejor actriz

-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

-Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

-Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actor

-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

-Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor actor de reparto

-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

-Troy Kotsur, Coda

-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Cruella

-Cyrano

-Dune

-Nightmare Alley

-West Side Story

Mejor edición de sonido

-Belfast

-Dune

-No Time To Die

-The Power of the Dog

-West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora

-Don’t Look Up

-Dune

-Encanto

-Parallel Mothers

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion adaptado

-Coda

-Drive My Car

-Dune

-The Lost Daughter

-The Power of the Dog

Mejor guion original

-Belfast

-Don’t Look Up

-King Richard

-Licorice Pizza

-The Worst Person in the World

Mejor cortometraje animado

Por anunciarse

Mejor cortometraje

Por anunciarse

Mejor película animada

Por anunciarse

Mejor fotografía

Por anunciarse

Mejor largometraje documental

Por anunciarse

Mejor documental corto

Por anunciarse

Mejor montaje

Por anunciarse

Mejor película internacional

Por anunciarse

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

Por anunciarse

Mejor canción original

Por anunciarse

Mejor diseño de producción

Por anunciarse

Mejores efectos visuales

Por anunciarse

