Richard Branson takes off from New Mexico, flying rocket to space

Race to Space

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico -- Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson has strapped in and set off on his boldest adventure yet - a bid to reach space aboard his own winged rocket ship.

The liftoff from southern New Mexico's Spaceport America ran nearly 10 minutes late, but the Virgin Galactic craft finally started down the runway around 8:38 a.m. MT.; as of 9 a.m. it had reached 40,000 feet - with roughly 45,000 needed for the rocket booster to launch Branson and his crew into space.

A successful flight Sunday would vault Branson past his fellow billionaire and rival Jeff Bezos, who is planning to fly to space in a craft of his own nine days from now.

Branson's plan is for a brief up-and-down flight to the edge of space, some 55 miles (88 kilometer) up.

The flight is intended as a confidence-boosting plug for Branson’s Virgin Galactic space-tourism business, which plans to start taking paying customers on joyrides next year.