Virgin Galactic craft carrying Branson returns to New Mexico after space trip

Race to Space

UPDATE #2: The Virgin Glactic Unity 22 craft carrying Richard Branson and crew has touched down at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico after successfully going to the edge of space.

UPDATE: Billionaire adventurer Richard Branson has reached space aboard his own winged rocket ship.

The feat vaults the nearly 71-year-old Branson past fellow billionaire and rival Jeff Bezos, who is planning to fly to space in a craft of his own nine days from now.

With about 500 people watching, including Branson’s wife, children and grandchildren, a twin-fuselage aircraft with Branson’s space plane attached underneath took off in the first stage of the flight.

Aboard were Branson and five crewmates from his Virgin Galactic space-tourism company.

The space plane then detached from the mother ship at an altitude of about 8 1/2 miles (13 kilometers) and fired its rocket engine in a bid to reach the edge of space at about 55 miles (88 kilometers) up.

ORIGNAL REPORT: TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico -- Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson has strapped in and set off on his boldest adventure yet - a bid to reach space aboard his own winged rocket ship.

The liftoff from southern New Mexico's Spaceport America ran nearly 10 minutes late, but the Virgin Galactic craft finally started down the runway around 8:38 a.m. MT Sunday; as of 9 a.m. it had reached 40,000 feet - with roughly 45,000-50,000 needed for the rocket booster to launch Branson and his crew into space.

As of 9:20 a.m., officials said the rocket was about 10 minutes away from ignition.

A successful flight would vault Branson past his fellow billionaire and rival Jeff Bezos, who is planning to fly to space in a craft of his own nine days from now.

Branson's plan is for a brief up-and-down flight to the edge of space, some 55 miles (88 kilometer) up.

The flight is intended as a confidence-boosting plug for Branson’s Virgin Galactic space-tourism business, which plans to start taking paying customers on joyrides next year.