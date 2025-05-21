Blue Origin announces crew of 12th human flight

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Blue Origin announced the crew for its 12th human flight of the New Shepard program today.

Aymette Medina Jorge, Dr. Gretchen Green, Jaime Alemán, Jesse Williams, Mark Rocket, and Paul Jeris will take flight aboard the Jeff Bezo-owned company's rocket. The flight date has not yet been announced.

Blue Origin's 11th human flight made headlines when it blasted off with an all female star-studded crew, including entrepreneur and global STEM advocate Aisha Bowe; bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyễn; CBS Mornings co-host and Oprah Daily editor-at-large Gayle King; global pop superstar Katy Perry; film producer Kerianne Flynn; and New York Times bestselling author, pilot, and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez.

The 12th human flight will primarily feature lesser known crew members. Jorge is a high school and middle school STEM teacher at Odyssey Academy in Galveston, Texas. Green is a radiologist with 20 years of clinical experience. Alemán is a Panamanian attorney, businessman, and former ambassador to the U.S. He is set to become the first person to visit all 193 UN-recognized countries, the North Pole, the South Pole, and space. Williams is a Canadian entrepreneur and adventurer. Rocket is an entrepreneur and technology leader from New Zealand. Jeris is a real estate developer and entrepreneur.

The Blue Origin New Shepard flights, including the one that took Katy Perry to space, take off from a desert area near Van Horn, Texas.